Coach Patrick Walker checks out the new data sheets students will use starting when the school year begins Wednesday. Walker wears many hats at SKY Academy in Englewood. The US Navy veteran teaches seventh-grade US history and is the school's athletic director.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
When students enter the new art class at SKY Academy in Englewood, they can use smartphones to access a QR code which has information about the art program.
ENGLEWOOD — For the first time, Englewood SKY Academy has a waiting list for sixth- and seventh-graders at the charter school.
SKY Academy Principal John Bailey said the school year ended with 260 and begins Wednesday with more than 330 on the campus at 871 South River Road in Englewood.
"We are still a small school," he said. "Our class sizes are small which really helps students with individualized learning."
Both SKY Academy teachers from Englewood and Venice met Tuesday to collaboratively plan for the upcoming school year. Working together to develop a fantastic learning environment for Englewood and Venice students.
Teachers talked about students using an "old-school" method of writing down their grades and their progress and tracking their own data.
Not all families have internet, so Bailey said it's important that a parent can see their child's achievements in real time.
"We don't want technology to be a challenge for families," he said. "By using the pen-and-paper old-school method, parents can see what their child is doing and if they had a good day or not and what assignments are coming up and when they are due. It's about accountability."
Because the Englewood SKY Academy's school population grew, it allowed Bailey to hire a new art teacher for all grades and a science, technology, engineering and math teacher for eighth-graders.
Bailey said he preparing eighth-graders to advance as freshmen into Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte, North Port, Venice, Florida Southwest Collegiate and Venice and State College of Florida Collegiate School and Charlotte high schools.
Bailey said one way he's excited about getting students to think about college is by reintroducing out-of-town field trips.
"COVID canceled field trips for the past three years and now they are back for next year," he said.
Bailey said the entire eighth-grade class is invited to visit the U.S. Capitol building and other sights in Washington, D.C. The seventh-graders are planning an educational trip to study sea life in the Florida Keys. The sixth-graders are going on a two-day educational program at Disney and to the Orlando Art Museum and to the University of Central Florida.
"For some of these students, they've never been out of the state so the Washington, D.C. trip is going to be big for them," he said. "There are scholarships through the travel company that students can help raise the money for their trip throughout the year."
With a wait list for seventh- and eighth-graders, parents can apply for their child to attend the 2023-24 school year is Oct. 1 with new-student orientation in December.
Bailey said some parents don't understand that the SKY Academy is under the "public school" umbrella. The school follows all of the rules designated by Sarasota County Schools including having an armed officer on campus, using the same curriculum and textbooks as public schools.
Bailey said because the school is intrinsically associated with the YMCA in Englewood, the curriculum highlights health, wellness and nutrition.
"When students are doing math, they take a brain break and move around and then go back to work," he said."We incorporate healthy living and nutrition into science class."
For more information about Englewood SKY Academy, call 941-999-4775.
