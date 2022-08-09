SKY Academy in Englewood 2022-23

Teachers at SKY Academy from the Englewood and Venice schools worked together Tuesday at the Englewood campus to review procedures and what works for students.

ENGLEWOOD — For the first time, Englewood SKY Academy has a waiting list for sixth- and seventh-graders at the charter school.

SKY Academy Principal John Bailey said the school year ended with 260 and begins Wednesday with more than 330 on the campus at 871 South River Road in Englewood.


