There have been several changes at Englewood SKY Academy this school year. The Englewood Sun reached out to John Bailey, principal of the charter middle school, to learn more about SKY students.
Do you still have 270 students enrolled?
No. Enrollment is up. We have 297 students in grades six through eight. About 70 percent of our students come from Charlotte County from Boca Grande, Placida and Cape Haze. We also have students from North Port. We also have students come to us that were homeschooled in elementary school and their parents want to ease them into middle school in a much smaller setting. We have room for more and are still enrolling new students.
Has that forced the school to add more teachers, staff or classes?
Yes, after five years, we've added an assistant principal, Pattie Forcier. We also have one new full-time staff member.
How large are your class sizes?
They vary. We still have small classes with some as low as 10 students per classroom. Others have about 17 students. That really helps students get one-on-one attention. We aren't like a big box store school with hundreds of students.
Do you have a new school resource officer on campus?
Yes, we are all getting to know Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy Caswell Coley. He was at another school last year and is with us now. He has been in law enforcement since 2004. He is on campus the entire school day.
As a charter school, do you have to have active shooter drills like public schools?
Yes, we have them once a month. According to the law, we have to have them as often as we do fire drills. We contact parents and tell the students when we are having them. We teach students to go to the safe corner of the classroom. We follow the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act (required by law for all Florida schools following the 2017 mass school shooting).
Many schools (including SKY Academy) are using a new Stopit App. What does it do?
A student or parent can report incidents through the Stopit mobile app, web app or phone hotline. They can choose to include pictures and video evidence. The information comes to myself, the assistant principal and a counselor. We investigate. It is a helpful tool to combat bullying and other potentially dangerous situations. This is one of the things we've added to help students feel more safe. It's what we have to do in today's world.
What's different about SKY Academy charter school versus a public school?
One difference is our students take two physical education classes each day. They all have one PE class as an elective and then can take Spanish or geometry as a second elective during the seven-period day. We emphasize PE. The belief is the more students are exposed to experiences that are positive, healthy, thought-provoking and challenging, the more they incorporate them into their daily life. Wellness is the fuel for lifelong confidence and achievement.
Does the school have exercise bikes like at the YMCA?
Yes, students use the exercise bikes during gym class. They also have a foosball table, air hockey and ping-pong table.
Do SKY students participate in competitive sports?
Yes, all our students can try out for 13 different sports including flag football, cross country, baseball and volleyball. They compete against other SKY schools like in Venice and private schools. Many of our students go on to play sports at Lemon Bay High School as freshmen. Sometimes it's on the JV team, but they already have experience playing competitively.
Are you doing anything new at the campus?
Yes, we've made an outdoor reading area. We teamed up with our business partner Symbiont to begin building an enclosed outdoor learning classroom. Students will do outdoor labs, archaeological digs and read at the tables. We are also creating a community garden for students. We hope to work with some local groups on that project.
Do students get to take computer classes?
Yes. Students are able to take these classes and learn word processing, digital photos and spreadsheets. They receive their certification at the middle school level showing they are proficient at these skills. This prepares them with hands-on job skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.