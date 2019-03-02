ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY Middle School girls soccer team will be the second seed in the Florida Suncoast League playoffs this coming week.
They will host Lincoln at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the semi-finals. The finals will be Thursday afternoon.
Englewood SKY defeated Lincoln 3-2 Thursday at the Englewood Sports Park. The Storm finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and Lincoln was 7-2.
In Thursday’s regular-season finale, Jacoby Maldonado scored the eventual winning goal on a 10-yard shot with about 20 minutes left in the match. It was her 22nd goal of the season and she also has a lot of assists.
“What I like best about playing soccer is being with my friends and working together as a team,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado, an eighth-grader, is one of several players on the soccer team who also played on the Storm undefeated girls basketball team.
Makenzie Kelley (another member of the basketball team) scored the first goal for the Storm, and Bella Swelland had the second one, both in the first half. Maddy Reis-Elbara was in goal for the Storm and did an excellent job, making numerous saves against the quick Lincoln offense.
“We’re playing well,” said Storm coach Erica Olson. “We’re ready for the playoffs and I’m optimistic.”
Boys team finishes strong
The SKY boys team finished the season with a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Lincoln. Levi Wooten scored the SKY goal on a penalty kick. The Storm finished the season with a 2-5-1 record, as they came on strong after starting the season 0-4.
“I’m pleased with the way we finished,” said Storm boys coach Curtis Lynch. “And we only have two eighth graders on our team.”
Tuesday, the Storm girls defeated visiting Imagine School North Port 3-1 to raise their record to 7-1.
Maldonado scored two goals for the winners. The Sharks scored for Englewood SKY by accident when one of their players hit the ball into the Imagine net. The Storm dominated the first half, but the visitors (2-5) came back to play better in the second half.
The Storm boys rolled over the Sharks 4-1. Ethan Grossenbacher, Morgan Colm, Jacob Hamsher and Jarrett Powers all scored goals for the winners. Wooten and Colm had assists.
Following the soccer season, the golf, tennis and baseball season will begin. This is the first year for baseball at Englewood SKY. Nathan Long is the head coach.
