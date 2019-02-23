Englewood’s Center for Sight’s softball team retained their title as 85+ champions at the Tournament of Champions, held in Lakeland last week.
On the final day of play, the Center for Sight Warriors defeated the New York Stateman’s 80+ team 29-18. The last game was won against the Minnesota ProHealth 85s, 12-8.
Hall of fame manager Hugh J. Brotherton, an Englewood resident, named Joe Sykes MVP, Dave Goldberg, Dave Bush, Ferrell Sparks, Jim Thomas and Howard Schoen to the All-Tournament Team. This group’s batting average was .765.
The Tournament of Champions is organized and operated by the Senior Softball USA Group from California. They invite senior softball teams world wide, who have won tournament championships, to participate. “Center for Sight has prevailed in their age bracket beating or outliving their competition nine out of the last ten years,” Brotherton said with a smile.
Ages of the CFS Team range from 83 to 92 years old. Next month this team plans on trip to Winter Haven to add another title to their long list of accomplishments.
“We are not as old as our birthdays indicate,” Brotherton said. “Watch out, here we come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.