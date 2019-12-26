ESsplashpad120518c.jpg

The plash pad at the Ann Dever Park in Englewood shut down Thursday for an emergency repair. County officials will reopen the pad when repairs are complete.

 SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS

County workers shut down the splash pad at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood on Thursday for emergency repairs.

"We're waiting for a part," said Sean Vitarelli, aquatics coordinator at Ann Dever part. "We're expecting it tomorrow (Friday)."

The splash pad will be closed until further notice, but Vitarelli hopes it will be repaired and ready to reopen soon.

The park's main pool remains open.

For more information, call Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or email him at Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments