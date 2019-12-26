County workers shut down the splash pad at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood on Thursday for emergency repairs.
"We're waiting for a part," said Sean Vitarelli, aquatics coordinator at Ann Dever part. "We're expecting it tomorrow (Friday)."
The splash pad will be closed until further notice, but Vitarelli hopes it will be repaired and ready to reopen soon.
The park's main pool remains open.
For more information, call Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or email him at Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
