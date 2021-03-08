Missing teen

Iyana Heinemann, 15, was last seen leaving a home in Englewood on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ENGLEWOOD - A teenager has been reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Iyana Heinemann, 15, was last seen leaving a home on Ashtabula Street in Englewood on Friday around 4:30 p.m.

She was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes. Iyana is 5 feet, 2 inches, has recently dyed her hair jet black, according to CCSO.

It is believed the teen left the Englewood home in a cream-colored, four-door Mercury sedan. She could be in the Fort Myers area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or a local law enforcement agency.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments