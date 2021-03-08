ENGLEWOOD - A teenager has been reported missing, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Iyana Heinemann, 15, was last seen leaving a home on Ashtabula Street in Englewood on Friday around 4:30 p.m.
She was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes. Iyana is 5 feet, 2 inches, has recently dyed her hair jet black, according to CCSO.
It is believed the teen left the Englewood home in a cream-colored, four-door Mercury sedan. She could be in the Fort Myers area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013 or a local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.