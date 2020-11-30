BRADENTON — An 18-year-old from Englewood was killed on Interstate 75, struck down by a pickup, according to reports released Monday.
The teen, who was not identified in the report, will killed at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the northbound side of I-75 at mile marker 231, near the Buckeye Road overpass and a few miles north of the I-275 junction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
There had been a previous crash at the site of the accident, the FHP report states. A 28-year-old man from Miami Lakes driving a Dodge Ram pickup was trying to avoid the slower traffic due to the crash, when he hit the 18-year-old, who was trying to cross the highway. The driver did not see the 18-year-old, the report states.
The teen was pronounced deceased at Tampa General Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.
