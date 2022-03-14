ENGLEWOOD — With his 98-year-old mother, Mary, cheering him on from the sidelines, Pete Weatherhand hit the ball and helped clinch the winning doubles match at the recent Mixed Up Doubles Tournament in Englewood.
Weatherhand and his partner, Vicky Vertachnik, challenged Don Gudaitis and Pam Hendrick and won the championship.
"I've played for 10 years and my mother Mary played until she was 90," Weatherhand said.
Mary said she played on the courts in Englewood for 40 years.
"I've been a fan of my son not just today, but for 75 years," Mary said.
Vertachnik thanked the other team for a great game at the recent tournament on the Orange Street tennis courts, near Englewood Elementary School.
It's a tournament and get-together the winter residents have been having each March for 30 years.
"They (Gudaitis and Hendrick) gave us a good fight," Vertachnik said of their final opponents.
Hendrick said she became active about a year ago in doubles - team made up of one female and one male player - tennis.
"The people here are super nice people here," she said, adding she plays Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
At the same time as the championship game, Mercy Ford, Lin Beverly played Agnes Naughton and Carl Haas played a consolation game. Each received trophies with Ford and Beverly winning the consolation games.
Bobbie Weichert and Sandy Secord said the games can't be rigged because the players are drawing doubles partners from a hat.
"You are not allowed to play with your spouse," Weichert said.
Secord added names are drawn only a couple of days in advance, so new teams don't have time to practice together.
"That makes it very fair," she said.
All were presented trophies at nearby Lemon Bay Park. They couldn't go to their regular picnic spot for their awards because it's now used by Englewood Elementary School students.
While waiting for the awards, participants munched on homemade cabbage rolls and chocolate chip cookies while dancing as two musicians sang.
In the crowd was player and a coach to some of the players, Pete Zeeh, who has been playing for 65 years.
"I started when I was 14," he said.
Vertacnik brought her wine glass from the US Open to the event.
"My daughter and I have been going to the US Open since 2003," she said. "It's a special thing we do together."
Vertacnik danced with the ladies before receiving a championship trophy.
Member Tom Naughton said the group that was started by four people has become like one family.
"We have a really good board of five and wonderful players," he said. "The county parks department has been good to us. We've had as many as 100 people coming to play at one point. COVID put a damper on play for a while, but we are back and we are a strong league. We have fun."
