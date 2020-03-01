The Englewood Toastmasters Club warmly welcomed two new members at their Feb. 27 meeting. They are Joyce Ryan and Carol Alexander.
Ryan and Alexander delivered their "icebreaker" speeches, which is the first introductory speech every new member prepares. The mission of the TM Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn fosters self-confidence.
The Englewood TM Club meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce building, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
If you want to learn how to overcome your fear of public speaking, enhance your leadership skills and acquire communication skills, join the Englewood TM for an open house at 6:30 p.m. March 26. If you are seeking a promotion, TM helps you gain self-confidence in your personal and professional life. Refreshments will be served. Enjoy the Toastmasters Experience. Open House RSVP by March 24 to Mary Leadbetter at 941-697-1352.
