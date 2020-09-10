ENGLEWOOD — In light of COVID-19 and its impact on the local economy, the Englewood Water District decided to flatten its rates.
"We really care for our community and realize the struggle people are facing," EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs said.
The water district's elected supervisors decided to forego an anticipated 5% annual increase to water and sewer rates. Most customers would have seen a $4 to $5 increase to their water-sewer bills if the increase had been adopted.
In 2017, after not seeing rate reviews for a decade, the water district conducted a rate study that determined the district needed to make small annual incremental rate increases of no more than 5% annually until 2022 for the district to remain financially sound.
"The Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to suspend the planned rate increase for this fiscal year due to the economic hardships experienced by many throughout the district," the district posted at englewoodwater.com.
"(The) Englewood Water District is well prepared to rise to the challenges of COVID-19 while continuing to deliver critical services to our community."
The supervisors adopted a $13.69 million operating budget and a multi-year $2.67 million capital improvements program. In the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in October, the district will replace its sewer lift stations, as planned, but will postpone other capital improvements, Burroughs said.
During the summer months, the water district also suspended utility shut-offs for non-payments. However, that policy will go back into effect this month, Burroughs said.
For more information, visit englewoodwater.com or call 941-474-3217.
