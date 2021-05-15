ENGLEWOOD — For more than 30 years, the Englewood Water District has encouraged young people to promote water conservation.
While the COVID-19 curtailed this year’s school year, Water District officials didn’t let the pandemic completely dampen the spirit of this year’s “Drop Savers” poster art competition. This year’s competition was limited to high school and middle school students.
The students were asked to envision why water conservation is needed.
The Drop Savers Water Conservation Poster Contest coincided with National Drinking Water Week. The national poster contest was sponsored by the American Water Works Association, but local businesses have lent their support to Englewood student submissions, including assisting with prize money.
This year’s first place winners are SKY Academy Middle School student Karli Klocinski and Lemon Bay High School student Sarah Colbert. Their entries competed for state recognition.
Colbert’s entry took second place, while Klocinski achieved an honorable mention in the state competition.
But they weren’t the only winners.
Lemon Bay High School
• First: Sarah Colbert.
• Second: Charlotte Pineault.
• Third: Beatriz De La Cruz.
• Honorable mentions: Connor Crosson, Jennifer, Lopez-Rico and Dat Tran.
LA Ainger and SKY middle
• First: Sky Academy student Karli Klocinski.
• Second: L.A. Ainger student Sophia Siligato.
• Third place: Vallerie Koppelmann.
• Honorable mentions: Giselle Pina, Malakai Strauss, Sienna Pasternack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.