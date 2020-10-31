ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District officials want to prepare for the next 10 and 20 years of development expected north of Dearborn Street.
Elected EWD supervisors will be asked Thursday to approve a $150,000 study with Kimley Horn engineering consultants to determine how to prepare its Holiday Ventures master re-pump station — basically a super-sized lift station — for the added wastewater capacity.
"The 2017 Master Plan identified the Holiday Ventures lift station as part of the critical improvements needed," a staff report stated. "As new development continues to happen in the north portion of the District, Holiday Ventures will see an increase of flow."
Over the next 10 to 20 years — depending upon the pace of development of Beachwalk by Manasota Key, 9,000 units for Wellen Park, Boca Royale phases and other subsequent new developments — EWD technical support manager Keith Ledford Jr. said an additional 1.5 million gallons of wastewater will be pumped through Holiday Ventures to be treated at the district's sewage treatment plant off Winchester Boulevard South.
According to various reports, Beachwalk developers started constructing 400 units as the first phase of the development, which is at Manasota Beach Road East. Beachwalk could ultimately see 1,675 homes built on 763 acres.
Holiday Ventures — which had been a small sewage treatment plant for West Charlotte Utilities the District acquired in the 1990s — now pumps 500,000 to 750,000 gallons of wastewater daily to the sewage treatment plant.
The District estimates 157 gallons of daily usage per residential unit. The District's sewage treatment plant is permitted to treat 3 million gallons of sewage daily, with a peak capacity of 4.2 million gallons a day.
The plant now treats an average of 1.7 million gallons a day and peak flows of 3.3 million gallons a day.
Developers are required to build water and centralized sewer systems to District standards. Outside of new developments, the District has no plans to expand upon its own vacuum sewer or to build any other central sewer system.
