ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood woman faces multiple charges after crashing into another car, driving away, and then registering nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol limit on a breath test.
Fawn Marie Walker, 37, of the 1500 block of Oxford Heights, Englewood, was in a crash on Tamiami Trail in South Venice near Baffin Drive, according to reports released Monday.
Walker was headed south at about 2 p.m. Friday behind another vehicle that slowed down to turn into a business. She hit the other car, then kept going, turning into Club 41 a few blocks south. Then, witnesses said, she got back on the road and continued south, turning onto State Road 776 toward Englewood.
Deputies who pulled her over said she smelled of alcohol, and did find an open tumbler containing a mixed drink in her car. She told deputies she had been sideswiped a few blocks behind, rather than the several miles she traveled before being pulled over. She also said she had crashed on Interstate 75. Deputies reported she failed a field sobriety test, falling on her rear while trying to remove one of her boots. She then took a breathalyzer test, and recorded blood-alcohol levels of .33 and .31. It is illegal in Florida to drive with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher.
Walker was charged with hit -and-run involving a crash with injuries, DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or higher with a person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with property damage, violation of nonresident requirements for a driver’s license, and violation of nonresident requirements for a vehicle registration. She was also cited for careless driving and violation of Florida's open container law.
She was booked into the Sarasota County Jail, where she was later released on $980 bond.
