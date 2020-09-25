Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on the median of State Road 776 shortly after midnight Friday.

An Englewood woman driving an SUV was severely injured when he drove into median and hit a front-end loader that was parked there, according to reports released Friday morning. The crash happened at 12:09 a.m. near Willmington Boulevard, which is in a road construction zone.

The FHP did not name the woman involved in the crash.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt and is 55, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the report states.

