ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on the median of State Road 776 shortly after midnight Friday.
An Englewood woman driving an SUV was severely injured when he drove into median and hit a front-end loader that was parked there, according to reports released Friday morning. The crash happened at 12:09 a.m. near Willmington Boulevard, which is in a road construction zone.
The FHP did not name the woman involved in the crash.
The woman, who was wearing a seat belt and is 55, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.