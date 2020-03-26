The SKY Family YMCA in Englewood has begun offering childcare to first responders and essential personnel.
The nonprofit organization is also offering meals to kids, virtual fitness options as well as hosting blood drives.
“Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals, we have transitioned our Y facilities to support doctors, nurses, technicians, and medical staff to caring for their children during this crisis,” said Gene Jones, President and CEO. “We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time.”
The Englewood Family YMCA transitioned Monday, putting their focus on offering school-days-out childcare and youth camps for working families, first responders families and hospital workers at the facility.
Also, amid school closures related to COVID-19, the SKY Family YMCA is providing free Grab & Go meals to children ages 5-18. The SKY Family YMCA will help keep children healthy and well-nourished by providing free meals for kids while adhering to the social distance guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Families can pick up their child’s free Grab & Go lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road.
SKY Family YMCA locations have suspended group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kids’ Club, team practices, youth programs, and swim lessons. However, virtual fitness opportunities are available on local SKY Family YMCA social media pages.
Blood drives are also scheduled at SKY Family YMCA locations across Southwest Florida to address the critical blood shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause! Dedicated to strengthening and protecting the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities,” said Gene Jones, President and CEO. “The doors may be locked, but as the Y we continue to serve.”
