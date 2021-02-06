ENGLEWOOD — The people who produce the water for the Englewood Water District — present and past — have reason to be proud of their work.
A national organization, the American Water Works Association, presented the district its 2020 Landmark Award for the continuous operation of its lime-softening water treatment plant, which has been producing drinking water for more than six decades.
The plant, which is tucked few blocks off Indiana Avenue at the end of Selma Avenue, has been serving Water District customers since 1959 with a capacity of 1.6 million gallons a day.
That’s every day for 62 years.
Elected supervisors received a plaque commemorating the accomplishment this week.
Supervisor Taylor Meals said the district accepted the award on behalf of all of the district’s past board members, employees, prior supervisors and administrators. He also commended those who established the Water District in 1959 for having the foresight to create a utility able to serve the Englewood community reliably.
The Water District now provides water and sewer service to 44.5 square miles in the Englewood area, on both sides of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Like Meals, district water operations manager Dewey Futch believes the award commends employees both past and present. Like many of the district’s employees, Futch is a lifelong Englewood resident who has worked his way up the ranks.
“It’s a reflection of all the hard work we’ve done,” Futch said.
Also, he said fewer and fewer lime treatment plants are in operation today. Many water utilities are encouraged by permitting agencies to go to reverse osmosis, which can treat brackish water.
“(The award) recognizes how well we’ve maintained the plant,” he said.
The lime treatment plant draws its water from shallow wells between 60- to 80-feet deep.
The district also has a long-running reverse osmosis plant that draws and treats it water from deeper wells where the water is brackish.
The district then blends the two waters to send out to customers.
The water mix helps to balance the pH in the final water product. Low pH makes the water acidic and higher pH more alkaline. The District strives for a balance.
When the plant was completed in 1959, lime treatment was a proven process for treating water, although the plant utilized the latest technology at the time. Since then, it has been refurbished, updated and expanded from time to time.
The district stayed on the cutting edge of treatment technology, building one of the first reverse osmosis plant in Florida in 1981. The district was among the first to install a vacuum sewer system, which it did beginning in the mid-1990s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.