ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency needs someone new to serve on its advisory board.

Brian Matthews resigned from the board effective Aug. 1. Sarasota County commissioners first appointed Matthews to the advisory board a year ago September. He is licensed real estate practitioner with Tall Pines Realty and a 16-year Englewood resident.

The county hopes to fill the vacancy. County commissioners ultimately choose among the applicants who serves on the advisory board.

The seven-member advisory board generally meets 1 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center. However, due to COVID-19, Sarasota County suspended this board and other advisory board meetings until further notice.

To qualify, advisory board members must be residents of Sarasota County.

The advisory board provides recommendations to the county commissioners for the redevelopment of West Dearborn Street and other projects in the Englewood area. 

For more information, call CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email Englewood@scgov.net

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments