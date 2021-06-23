Englewood resident and alleged Oath Keeper Graydon Young, 54, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol invasion.
Young is the first of 16 reported Oath Keepers to enter a guilty plea and agree to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In a hearing, Young, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, both are felonies. The second charge calls for up to 20 years in prison.
However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said federal sentencing guidelines call for Young to serve between 5¼ years and 6½ years behind bars. Prosecutors could recommend even less time in exchange for his cooperation against other defendants.
Young, who went by the call name "GenXPatriot," agreed to cooperate, prosecutors say.
Young was one of 16 right-wing Oath Keepers militia members arrested after the attack on the Capitol, according to the Justice Department.
The conspiracy the FBI investigated showed the Oath Keepers' "extensive planning and preparation" to invade the Capitol. Prosecutors showed evidence of Oath Keepers with weapons at hotels not far from the Capitol and coordinating their movements to attack Congress.
On Jan. 6, Young and his sister Jessica Watkins, a former Army Ranger and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, met up with Oath Keepers including Kelly Meggs, 52, and his wife Connie Meggs, 59. Kelly is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, court documents show.
They met up with Jessica Watkins, a former Army Ranger and veteran who led the group into the building, documents show. The group was photographed and videotaped in a "military-style 'stack' formation that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building," according to the Justice Department.
During the hearing, prosecutors dropped some charges against Young, including aiding and abetting for deleting his Facebook account Jan. 8 to destroy evidence.
Young came out of the Capitol at 3:05 p.m., and around 4:22 p.m., posted to Facebook, “We stormed and got inside.” Young deleted his Facebook account two days later, prosecutors say.
Young, a U.S. military veteran, joined the Oath Keepers late last year and then recruited members on Facebook in December, prosecutors say.
The group is a "large but loose organized collection of militia who believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights," according to the FBI.
Young pushed for his sister Laura Steele of North Carolina to get into the group. By January, Steele was in.
As part of his plea agreement, Young agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution. The judge said the Capitol rioters caused $1.5 million in damages.
Young was originally arrested February in Tampa and turned over to U.S. Marshals. He was charged with six crimes, which included conspiracy and aiding and abetting the obstruction of the congressional proceeding.
While in jail, an attorney fought for Young's release, citing he wasn't a flight risk before his trial. Attorney Robert D. Foley wrote Young has "a strong character" and is a "business owner and active member of his community."
Foley said Young was suffering mentally and wanted to return to his Englewood home with his family. He was later released on house arrest and ordered not to speak to his sister or any other Oath Keepers and to stay away from a computer.
Young's co-defendants in the conspiracy case are contesting the conspiracy charges brought against them. Prosecutors brought similar conspiracy charges against members of the Proud Boys, another far-right extremist group who fought with Capitol police outside and inside the building, and which "disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," prosecutors said.
Since Jan. 6, federal authorities have arrested 465 people on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including over 130 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department states. The investigation is ongoing.
