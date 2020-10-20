The Florida Writers Association has announced that Denise Hart of Englewood won a prestigious Royal Palm Literary Award.
Denise’s winning entry, "Coming ‘Round Right: Navigating Family and Race," won the Gold Award for Unpublished Book-Length Nonfiction: Autobiography Or Memoir. The award was announced at the association’s online annual conference held Oct. 15-18. This annual competition, which received 549 submissions, was Royal Palm Literary Award’s 19th.
“I’m thrilled and so honored that my book manuscript achieved the Gold Award for Unpublished Autobiography/Memoir,” said Denise. “The judging process by my peers is rigorous and points to a bright future for my book.”
Coming "Round Right: Navigating Family and Race" follows Denise as she returns to the U.S. from Trinidad as a child, leading her to seek out the relatives left behind and overcoming the complexities of her parents’ decision to pass for white.
“This is the most competitive Royal Palm Literary Award we’ve ever had,” said Chris Coward, the award's chairperson. “The RPLA administrative team, judges, and entrants did an amazing job.”
In all, the competition covered 28 adult genres and five youth genres, with published and unpublished entries considered separately. There were four grand awards, as well.
• Published Book of the Year: "The Orphan of Pitigliano," by Marina Brown
• Unpublished Book of the Year: "Boomerang, Mainstream or Literary," by Susan Dobson
• Best Children’s Book: "Gabriel Goes Up," by Amy Nicolai
• The Candice Coghill Memorial Award for the best youth entry: “Blue and Black,” Unpublished Poetry, ages 12-15, by Jacqueline Cook.
“A win at any level can help any writer market their manuscript or published book, and the detailed feedback from the judges is invaluable for all entrants,” Ms. Coward said.
The Florida Writers Association, 1,800 members strong and growing, is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization that supports the state’s established and emerging writers. Membership is open to the public. The Royal Palm Literary Awards competition is a service of the Florida Writers Association established to recognize excellence in its members’ published and unpublished works while providing objective and constructive written assessments for all entrants.
For additional information, visit floridawriters.net, or, contact Denise Hart at denise.hart@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.