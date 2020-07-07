ENGLEWOOD — Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced the organization has exceeded its $150,000 matching challenge, raising $302,000 through this campaign in response to COVID-19.
This spring fundraising initiative launched with a $100,000 pledge from the Manasota Key-based Cook family on April 7 to match every gift dollar-to-dollar through June 30. The original $100,000 challenge was met in just four weeks, and an additional group of Hermitage supporters contributed $50,000 to extend the match.
On June 30, the Hermitage surpassed its goal.
“We cannot express our gratitude enough to everyone who helped us reach this milestone,” Sandberg stated. “I must recognize that this campaign was supported generously by all members of our community: our Hermitage Fellows and artists, our audiences, our longtime supporters, our artistic colleagues, the community foundations, our board of trustees, our staff, our volunteers, and many new champions of the Hermitage.”
The funds raised through this campaign enabled the organization to achieve its first million-dollar fiscal year, which concluded June 30.
The Hermitage resumes its core residency operations this week, commencing with the STARS teaching artist program, in partnership with the Florida Alliance for Arts Education.
The organization has implemented a number of social-distancing practices and policies to ensure the safety of artists, staff and guests. Invitations have recently been issued by the Hermitage Curatorial Council for the 2020-2021 season. Hermitage Fellows will continue to engage in free community programs, and a number of these will be made available digitally until live programs resume.
To learn more about the Hermitage and ways to get involved or support the organization, please visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.