At right, the Rev. Vickie McDonald and Lisa Shavers hold a check donated by the Rotonda West Women's Club at a recent meeting. The $500 helps the St. David's Jubilee Center pantry with food for the needy.
ENGLEWOOD — Laura Roy Fink is no stranger to Englewood, but as the new administrator of St. David's Jubilee Center, she is learning the names of food pantry volunteers and supporters.
The New Jersey native was hired to head the pantry and the clothing closet at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
In December, Ruth Hill left that administrative position to care for family members.
The Rev. Vickie McDonald filled in until this week, when Roy Fink, 61, was named the new administrator.
The center provides food, personal hygiene products, clothing and other items to lower-income families and people in need.
It's also an organization that works with homeless in Englewood.
The center also works a bicycle repair and giveaway program for people without homes.
"I really look forward to working with the many groups in the community who support the Jubilee Center," Roy Fink said. "We have about 30 volunteers. Some of them are seasonal, so I know we will need help from full-time residents in the summer months."
Roy Fink recently met Alameda Isles residents who donated to the pantry.
It is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and needs toiletry products, Spam, jelly, spaghetti, boxed potatoes, single-cup cereal and dog and cat food. The center also hosts All Faith's Food Bank Truck from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Clients receiving food from center can get clothing from the Clothes Closet, open 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
Roy Fink met with Clothes Closet volunteers recently who were low on new men's socks, underwear and adult size T-shirts.
Roy Fink is a graduate of Rutgers University in New Jersey. She worked as a social worker, as a school-based clinician and ran a private practice before moving to Florida. She is licensed in New Jersey and Florida.
"After Hurricane Ian hit us so hard, it prompted me to get back in it," she said. "Mental health is so important."
She started tela-health therapy when it wasn't a thing, yet.
"Back in the '90s, I thought therapy should be available on the computer for executives, busy moms and those who didn't have time for an office visit," she said. "I was told it was a ridiculous idea. It seems the world has changed, especially after COVID-19. Tela-therapy isn't awkward or weird anymore."
Roy Fink also worked at Englewood's La Stanza Ristorante.
"Englewood is such a dynamic, kind, caring community," she said. "I love being a part of it. There are so many wonderful people here."
