At right, the Rev. Vickie McDonald and Lisa Shavers hold a check donated by the Rotonda West Women's Club at a recent meeting. The $500 helps the St. David's Jubilee Center pantry with food for the needy.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — Laura Roy Fink is no stranger to Englewood, but as the new administrator of St. David's Jubilee Center, she is learning the names of food pantry volunteers and supporters.

Laura Roy Fink

The New Jersey native was hired to head the pantry and the clothing closet at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.


