Dapper bow-tied pastry chef Kyle Smothers kept his Food Network fate a secret from Englewood friends and family, right up until Sunday night’s premiere of the “Holiday Wars” Season 2 finale.
“This is another chance for the Mistle Toasters to prove that stress doesn’t stick to us,” the upbeat team captain cheered at the beginning of the show. “We haven’t won a challenge AND we’ve been benched (twice). I feel like we’re the underdogs at this point, and I know that we can make a comeback.”
What better holiday feel-good story could there be?
Despite never winning a challenge, Chef Kyle and Team Mistle Toasters ended up taking home Santa’s biggest gift — $25,000 — from Food Network’s holiday cake-art competition.
“It was a hard secret to keep,” said the Lemon Bay grad. “I was super excited and wanted to celebrate it with others.”
No one was surprised at Englewood’s Nicola’s Italian Kitchen, which gave Smothers his first baking job.
Owner Tina De Fazio posted on Facebook: “You will always be Nicola’s star … my admiration and my pride are uncontainable!”
Rina De Fazio Remmers posted: “There was never a doubt in my mind you were meant for stardom and great things. We love you and are so proud!”
“It was a bumpy ride, but we WON!” the Seattle-based pastry chef/bakery owner told the Daily Sun.
The win tasted all the sweeter for the bumps in that buttercream road.
When Smothers debuted on Food Network in 2019’s “Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” he was the first one chopped from the show.
“’Adapt and overcome’ became my ‘Holiday Wars’ motto as we had different things thrown at us and something we thought would work, didn’t,” said the 32-year-old cake artist.
There was so much of that sort of thing that the show became a real nail-biter for Smothers followers.
Each episode includes two challenges. The team performing worst in the first is benched for the second. Three times on the bench and you’re out.
In Episode 2, Chef Kyle’s green alien Santa’s helper melted before the judges’ eyes, benching Team Mistle Toasters for the first time.
Halfway through the season, the team hit another bump. Severe back pain sidelined teammate Sybille Kroemer, and they had to assimilate a new team member, cake artist Tiffany Lightfoot.
“It took us a few challenges to reformulate all our plans and learn the new dynamic of our team,” said Smothers.
Lightfoot’s first airing led to another cake collapse, when her ambitious Christmas tree came down in a buttercream avalanche.
The team moved on to the next episode but suffered a second benching for their Christmas tree built from the contents of a kitchen “junk drawer.”
The season finale challenged them, first, to craft a five-tier mini-cake capturing what host Raven-Symoné called “the personal story of what the holiday means to your team.”
Smothers had always done well drawing on personal experience — knitting, performing in drag, living with a toy-shredding family dog. So, the team’s heartfelt solution — stacked-up ornaments representing their own holiday stories, again including Smothers’ knitting — came naturally.
“I haven’t been able to celebrate a holiday with my family for the last three years,” Smothers shared tearfully. “I started knitting them hats and scarves so there’s a little piece of me with them.”
The judges liked the story but found fault with the teetering cake structure. Visions of cake collapse and potential benching — this time, for good — loomed again.
When they scraped by to take on the final challenge — incorporating their cake in a North Pole Wedding — Chef Kyle breathed, “We made it! Guys, this one needs to be our showstopper.”
Their pièce de résistance was an aurora-lit snowscape where Magical Mr. Narwhal burst from the Arctic Sea bearing two wedding bands on his sparkling lavender tusk.
Judge Erin Acevedo said, “That purple, glittery narwhal is the cleanest, nicest character I’ve seen.”
“I am so happy that you guys made it to the second round,” said judge Shinmin Li. “You have cleanliness, balance, story, great interaction between the characters, a great backboard. ... Why did it take so long?”
Afterward, Smothers’ mother told him, “I’m not saying this as your mother, but that was definitely the best piece of the evening. Your team finally clicked.”
Said Smothers, “What kept the team going was the love and passion that we all shared for one another and what we do. We all knew we had it in us, and this was our last chance to show it.
“And because the outcome was episode by episode, not based on a cumulative score, the show’s format lets a team have some bad days and still succeed.”
In the end, the supportive team leader credited their new teammate, artist Lightfoot, with providing the missing piece they needed to take things from great to exceptional.
“That presentation was the final gelling of our team as a well-oiled machine, starting with Tiffany’s colors for the northern lights backdrop.”
According to Raven-Symoné, the underdog team’s final creation “perfectly captured the magic of the holiday season.”
And when Li asked, “What are you going to do with the $25,000?” Smothers gave her a scenario straight out of “Holiday Wars.”
“Girl,” he said, “I’m going to fill up a bathtub with the money, sit in it and drink champagne.”
(Footnote: He’s actually investing it in his own bakery brand — Home Economics Cakes & Cookies — and hopes to one day have his own TV show, built on baking and southern-style comfort food.
“Whenever I miss my family,” he said, “I make biscuits and gravy to remind me of home.”)
If you missed Sunday’s Season 2 finale, you can catch it again at 11 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 a.m. Dec. 11, and 7 p.m. Dec. 14. on Food Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.