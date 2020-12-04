Mac V. Horton, who served as a member of the Charlotte County School Board, the Charlotte County Commission and as the county's Supervisor of Elections, died Friday night.
His granddaughter, Addison Mackenzie, announced his passing on a Facebook post.
"He was the last born of 13 children; lost both his parents at such a young age he had no recollection of them and was raised in all different kinds of homes by all different family members," his granddaughter wrote. "Eventually, he went on to become the Supervisor of Elections in Charlotte County, after previously serving as Charlotte County commissioner. He was a hard working social butterfly who cooked a meannnn steak or a rack of ribs. I pray you’re free from pain now and you are reunited with so many of your brothers and sisters."
Horton, who was born in Georgia, married Esther Ainger, who survives him. Esther is the daughter of the late Muriel and L.A. Ainger, who owned Englewood's grocery store.
Like his in-laws, Horton became "deeply involved with the community for decades," wrote Englewood historian Diana Harris earlier this year in a column for The Daily Sun.
"He was the founding director of the Englewood Jaycees, helped form Indian Mound Park into the popular recreation area it is, is a past president of the Rotary Club, and was a leader in the campaign to save the historic courthouse in Punta Gorda," Harris wrote.
Horton’s political career started when he won a seat on the Englewood Water District, serving from 1972 to 1975. He was then elected to the Charlotte County School Board, where he served from 1984 to 1996.
In 1996, Horton ran for the Charlotte County Commission. He won the District 3 seat and held it until 2004. He ended his elected career serving one term as the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections from 2004 to 2008.
Charlotte County named the new West County government annex on San Casa Drive after Horton in 2019 and before that dedicated the Winchester Boulevard extension to him.
The cause of death was not mentioned in the post, however Horton, who was 79, was suffering from dementia in recent years and was confined to an assisted living facility.
