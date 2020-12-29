ENGLEWOOD — Patricia Smith had a deep-seated wanderlust, but she always returned to her home, Englewood.
Smith, 74, died Sunday in Englewood.
Even though she suffered from a complication of ailments and was recovering from a knee replacement, Smith was planning her next adventure — to Russia and a return trip to Asia, said Leah Lasbury, her lifelong friend and traveling companion.
"She had a spirit for adventure and was spontaneous," Lasbury said, recalling how the two grew up and played together when Englewood was truly a small village. She last spoke to Smith on Christmas day. "We were friends forever."
On Dec. 20, Smith posted on her Facebook page, "Wishing All My Friends and Family a very special Christmas. Sorry, I have not done more to celebrate but just had a knee replacement. Also was told I have lung cancer for the second time. So need your prayers. It’s not a time for sorrow but a time for love. Sending Best Wishes for Peace, Love and Happiness."
Carroll Swayze will also remember Smith for her zest for life.
"She was the bravest traveler in life that I have ever met," Swayze said. She shared her loss on Facebook:
"We lost a huge important part of our community yesterday. Pat Smith was an incredible adventuress, historian, and human being. She will be missed by everyone who ever met her or watched her as she traveled across the world. I will miss her stories and her knowledge of every single old family from the keys to north Florida."
So many of the young men of her generation found themselves serving the military and fighting in the Vietnam War. Smith, Swayze recalled, journeyed for three or four months to the war-torn sites in Vietnam and Cambodia. She posted a summary of her experiences in Cambodia.
"Wow — A sad somber day. A history lesson not to be forgotten. The Killing Fields of Cambodia. I visited in Siem Reap and Phnom Penh. Tears and sadness overcame me. You can watch on Netflix the movie, "Then They Killed My Father." A true story. Pol Pot did genocide on 3 million of his own people. Ask and I will tell more. This was in fairly recent times 1975–1979."
Among the lessons she learned, Smith's daughter Desiree Carlisle Norus, said her mother taught her and her sister, Michelle Carlisle, to be women who are always strong, look people in the eye and remain true to themselves.
Smith wrote books chronicling her adventures for her family.
Norus also said her mother didn't forget others. Smith raised funds for the care of Vietnamese women whose faces had been scarred with acid.
Englewood roots
Whether she was in Egypt or the Bahamas, sooner or later, Smith would feel the call to return to Englewood, Norus said.
Smith owned Necessary Nonsense, a gift shop offering unique merchandise. She was active with Pioneer Days and other community events in Englewood for years. Her community involvement went back to a time when only a handful of people called Englewood home.
"Everybody always pulled together for the kids," Smith told The Daily Sun historical columnist Diana Harris in 2013.
"I was very fortunate to have grown up here," Smith recalled. "Englewood was a great place to be a kid. Whereas parents may have had their own style, they all took great responsibility in helping raise us. Every parent donated something."
Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services handled Smith's arrangements. The family intends to hold a celebration of life at a later date.
