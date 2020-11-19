ENGLEWOOD — Time may be slipping into the future, but Englewood's Trump Store will be slipping into the past.
Located in the Wentworth Square on North Indiana Avenue and Wentworth Street, the Trump Store will close Nov. 28.
"It was great," said store owner Erick Mitrovich of business he saw during the campaign. "It's still good."
His store is filled with flags, signs, hats, masks and other memorabilia celebrating President Trump's 2020 presidential bid.
Now that the election is over, Mitrovich is offering his merchandise at half price.
Not surprising, Mitrovich is a Trump supporter. He credits Trump with spearheading an economy — before the COVID-19 pandemic — that was "the best."
"(Trump) says the truth of what he doesn't like," Mitrovich said.
As far as his merchandise, Mitrovich purchased most of it online. He intends to keep some of it himself. He believes the campaign materials will hold some historical value to collectors and Trump supporters.
"Trump is forever in history," he said. "There are some people who really love him."
The store is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information, visit the Englewood Trump Store page on Facebook.
The Trump store at 4191 Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor will stay open until Christmas, according to a person minding the store.
