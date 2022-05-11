ENGLEWOOD — Donna Lamoureaux’s raspy voice is the perfect fit as she belts out “I was born in a crossfire hurricane,” the first line of the Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”
Lead singer of rock band Paisley Craze, Lamoureaux and company are gearing up to take Englewood on a day trip through the Summer of Love.
The band, made up of Marty Bednar, Dave Mankes, Bob Dielman, Bob Lunergan, excels at performing the music of The Animals, Beach Boys, The Monkees, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane — with a good mix of The Supremes, Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson.
That’s why Leadership Englewood picked them as one of two featured bands to headline at EngleWoodstock, set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave. The other band is Coastal Jamz, which plays music for all ages and all genres.
The show is a fundraiser created by the Leadership Englewood Class of 2022. The class is focusing its fundraising efforts on “kids, pets and vets.”
Proceeds will go to Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home which is a veteran-led nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian life.
“EngleWoodstock is looking good,” said Kim Parks, membership coordinator at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. “You know Englewood loves a themed party.”
More than 150 tickets were sold so far.
“There’s plenty of room for more,” Parks said, adding people buy tickets at the last minute. “We expect to see tons of tie dye while listening and dancing to great hippy music, eating appetizers and bidding on the auction items.”
The class designed a tie-dye event shirt they will sell for $35. They are selling tickets for coffee, adult beverages and pet gift baskets.
One of the featured items of the silent auction is a 2003 Fender Splattercaster guitar, valued at $1,000. Another item is a helicopter tour.
Event tickets are $69 which includes a buffet dinner and dancing and two drinks at the bar, and are available at the Englewood Chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. or at www.englewoodchamber.com.
