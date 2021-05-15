Fishing trip

Jim Siegenthaler, George Yergey and Jim Stewart enjoy their recent catch with Capt. Doug Godwin, second from left. The team won the fishing trip with Godwin at the Rotonda Men’s Golf Association Scholarship Tournament last month. The annual event raised enough for 14 $1,000 scholarships for graduating Lemon Bay High Seniors. For more information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619 or rpholck69@gmail.com.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
