As many of the New Testament letters (epistles) were written to churches in specific cities, i.e. Rome, Corinth, Thessalonica, the pastors associated with One Christ / Won City thought it a worthy exercise to address the “Church in Venice” in Biblical tone. To be sure, the Biblically literate will recognize forms and phrases from the Apostle Paul’s letters.
One Christ Won City Followers,
Believers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,
By the will of God,
To the Church of Jesus Christ in Venice, Florida.
Grace to you, and peace, from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
We do not cease to give thanks to God for you; and to our Lord Jesus Christ! By His mercy and grace, He has raised you up to be His people in this community. He has done this through the renewing work of His Holy Spirit, bringing life and light to lost souls through the power of the good news of Jesus Christ! In Him (Jesus Christ), you are being built together into a dwelling place for God by the Spirit.
We know you meet in many “houses” throughout our city. We accept the reality of distinctions forged by sincere hearts and submissive minds to Christ and His Word. We realize that Christ’s body is diverse and we embrace the beauty, yes, even the messiness, of our Lord’s Bride in this world. We know the ultimate expression of our unity awaits us in the life to come, even as we seek to understand His Word better in these days!
