MANASOTA KEY — Tropical Storm Eta dragged bands of rain over the area Monday morning as it moved off Florida's coast and into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
As it passed offshore, the Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto county school districts announced that school and school-related activities would resume Tuesday. Both districts called off school for Monday as the storm approached Florida on Sunday.
Early Monday, the storm was about 100 miles west of Key West, dumping rain and flooding Florida's southeast coast. On the Gulf Coast, however, the winds came from onshore, and while they brought rain squalls and gusting winds, reported damage was minimal.
The storm then moved out into the gulf to the south and west.
That was good news for residents of Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, many of whom were under tropical storm warnings since the weekend.
Because of the direction of the gusting winds, coming out of the east and north, the surf remained relatively calm through Sunday night and Monday. That's also good news, because it means the new sand from the recent beach renourishment project has stayed on the beaches of Manasota Key.
"The beach is holding up," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. "There's not a lot of wind, nothing what I expected."
"I don't know if this is the calm before the storm," Ochab said.
Forecasters agree, and are keeping an eye on Eta in the Gulf, as the storm may take a turn to the north — or possibly back toward the Florida coast at some point.
"There will not be much movement with the storm over the course of Tuesday and possibly Wednesday," said John Scalzi, meteorologist for WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota. "After that, the storm once again begins to move to the north, but models significantly disagree on where the north motion will lead.
"There remains uncertainty in the official forecast and the impact on the Suncoast weather later in the week."
Local school districts made the decision to reopen the schools after watching the storm's progress and checking forecasts Monday afternoon.
"Thank you for your cooperation throughout this storm and I hope all is well with your families and property," wrote Steve Dionisio, Charlotte County's school superintendent in an email Monday. "Please continue to monitor this storm as its track has been erratic and could affect our weather again later this week. Please continue to monitor the CCPS Website for any additional updates.
"Thank you for your patience yesterday as our team worked through the latest forecast track, wind and rainfall projections for Eta," the Sarasota County School district said in an email. "We understand that calling off school is difficult for everyone, but in an abundance of caution, we felt the potential for wind gusts in excess of 50 mph would not be safe for students at bus stops in the morning. We will continue to monitor this tropical storm and we will update everyone as needed."
