MANASOTA KEY — Tropical Storm Eta dragged bands of rain over the area Monday morning as it moved off Florida's coast and into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Early Monday, the storm was about 100 miles west of Key West, and was expected to continue moving away from Florida to the southwest and west into Monday night, said John Scalzi, meteorologist for WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota.
That's good news for residents of Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, many of whom have been under tropical storm warnings since the weekend.
Because of the direction of the gusting winds, coming out of the east and north, the surf remained relatively calm. That's also good news, because it means the new sand from the recent beach renourishment project has stayed on the beaches of Manasota Key.
"The beach is holding up," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. "There's not a lot of wind, nothing what I expected."
"I don't know if this is the calm before the storm," Ochab said.
Forecasters agree, and are keeping an eye on Eta in the Gulf, as the storm may take a turn to the north, or possibly back toward the Florida coast at some point.
"There will not be much movement with the storm over the course of Tuesday and possibly Wednesday," Scalzi said. "After that, the storm once again begins to move to the north, but models significantly disagree on where the north motion will lead.
"There remains uncertainty in the official forecast and the impact on the Suncoast weather later in the week."
Schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties were closed Monday. Both school districts were watching the storm and the forecasts and would make decisions later Monday about reopening schools Tuesday.
