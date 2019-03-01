There was a time when most families in Englewood, Grove City and Placida fished for a living. They were called fisherfolk. Now, they are part of a passed era.
Many who are new to our area may be unaware of Florida’s immense fishing industry of yesteryear, how strongly it affected our immediate area, and the fact the Placida Fishery was once the hub of the Southwest Florida fishing industry.
The end of an era has recently passed and the Fishery, an intriguing slice of Old Florida, which was an historical core of our area for decades, is no more.
Nothing tells the tale better than the high fence that now surrounds what was Placida’s Gasparilla Fishery as demolition work is started. It’s sad to see the remnants of the old historical buildings destroyed.
Sadness has been compounded by the recent death of Eunice Gault Albritton, whose family built, owned and operated the fishery. Eunice took over management of the huge fishery business after her father’s death. For years she was the only woman in Florida to run a large fishery.
“Miss Eunice,” as many called her, was very well liked and admired, and so closely associated with the fishery. A longtime local resident this week said to me, “Miss Eunice, well, she was the fishery!”
I have been lucky enough to have been friends with Eunice. Over the years, she and I thought it was important to save and record some of her fishery business knowledge. I share some of it with you:
Eunice literally grew up in the fishing business and started working in the fish house as a young child. She inherited her father’s deep passionate interest in the fishing industry, his excellent business sense and his great ability of dealing with people. Highly respected by all who knew her, she was at one time probably the most prominent and unique business woman in the area. She became a true matriarch of the community.
Eunice was recognized as one of the most knowledgeable people in the entire state concerning the fishing industry that once reigned as king here in Southwest Florida.
In 1930, Walter Gault, Eunice’s father, was operating the Gasparilla Fishery on Gasparilla Island.
By 1944, he had bought a huge amount of land in Placida, some of it directly around the mouth of Coral Creek. He built a new fishery and moved the bulk of his business to the mainland.
A small fishing community emerged around it, and the Gault fishery soon became the hub of the Southwest Florida fishing industry. It remained so for decades.
Eunice explained the move to the mainland. “One of the reasons Daddy moved the fish house to Placida was so we could use trucks along with the railroad to ship our fish. We couldn’t use trucks on Gasparilla because there was no bridge then connecting the island with the mainland, only the railroad trestle.
“I was a tomboy,” Eunice told me, “and was always at my daddy’s heels. You might say I started learning the business in the first and second grades. My daddy had me sorting work sheets and things, that’s how I learned all the multiplication tables backward and forward, and my daddy had me posting fish tickets at home. Then I actually started working at the fish house about the fifth grade.
“Let me explain what fish tickets were,” Eunice said. “Every time a fisherman came to the door of the fish house with his catch, you made a ticket. Now, they call ‘em trip tickets, but years ago we called them fish tickets. We put down the kind of fish, the pounds, who caught it, what we paid for it. We’ve got those from years back. Some I’ve given to the university.
“My daddy always paid the fishermen whenever they wanted — daily, weekly, monthly. L.A. Ainger at his store in Englewood would cash the fish tickets, just like checks. At the store in El Jobean they would too. They would keep extra money just for that. Then L.A. would bring the fishermen’s copy of their fish tickets back to us and reclaim them — daddy would refund them.
“You know over the years I have done everything all the men did at the fishery. Sometimes I would work in the office all day long and pack fish all night long. Sometimes I would get me a woman’s crew to pack fish. They would be the wives of the fishermen who worked for us — whoever wanted to work. And yes, some women would go out with their husbands on their fishing boats.
Eunice liked to brag, “From right here in Placida we shipped fish all over the world.”
I used to be amazed when visiting Eunice in her office to find her on the phone juggling calls between such places as Taiwan, Egypt and Oklahoma, all at the same time, about types of fish and prices.
Slowly, many different pressures have emerged affecting commercial fishing and the lifestyle of yesteryear it spawned. A commercial gill-net ban was passed in 1995 putting pressure on the industry, and soon afterwards the Placida fishery property was sold.
The early fishing industry has been hugely important in Florida’s over all development. That era is gone, but what a fascinating hunk of history it has left behind which locally includes Eunice and the Gault family prominently.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
