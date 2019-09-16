GULF COVE — Charlotte County has one more large tract of parkland that’s not been developed as a park.
That could change.
The Myakka River Park — not to be confused with the Myakka River State Park or the Myakka River State Forest, which are nearby state-owned lands — is situated on the shore of the Myakka River in the Gulf Cove subdivision. It’s just across the river from El Jobean and less than a mile upstream from the State Road 776 bridge.
Since there is no official entrance, the park has no address; however, Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard both border the park, and there’s a way in at Gallagher at the end of Parker Street.
The county’s Communities Service staff has set a meeting to learn what residents want to see done with 132 acres of riverfront land, if anything. The meeting is set for 6-9 p.m. tonight at the Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
“This meeting is designed to communicate initial site survey information as well as locate potential park entrance locations, parking area, and other potential improvements,” county resource manager Mike Koenig told the Sun.
The county’s master plan calls for the Myakka River to be developed between 2022 and 2055. County staff is now starting the planning process and hasn’t even decided what roads off Gillot Boulevard would best serve as the gateways into the park.
The county’s goal is not to keep the property completely undeveloped, but to develop it and allow low-impact activities.
“Potential improvements include an entrance with entry sign, small parking area using pervious surface, nature trails and interpretative signage, picnic tables, trash cans, and small pavilion with tables,” Koenig said.
“Potential water access enhancements include a kayak launch and a fishing pier and observation platform,” he said.
Koenig also saw the possibility of the county working with scouting troops or other organizations to improve the trails and construct interpretive signage. Another idea is to build a trail system with humps and other features that would be conducive to mountain biking.
Back in 2014, county officials were working on a countywide master plan for parks and someone suggested a paintball facility for Myakka River Park. It didn’t sit well with neighbors, and 200 of them showed up at a meeting to say they didn’t want the park used for that purpose.
This time, no one is bringing up the possibility of paintball there.
For more information, call Koenig at 941-625-7529 or email him at Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
