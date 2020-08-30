PLACIDA — Even on a quiet Friday morning in August, the parking lot at the Placida boat ramp was more than half-filled with trucks and trailers.
Located on the Boca Grande Causeway, the two-lane boat ramp has long been the most frequently used public boat ramp in Charlotte County. The ramp offers boaters and anglers quick and easy access to the Gulf of Mexico, Boca Grande Pass and Gasparilla Sound.
Starting in March, Coastal Engineering Consultants began designing an additional two-lane ramp adjacent to the existing boat ramp.
Besides the boat ramp, the plans call for a kayak launch, 75 additional shell and grass overflow parking spaces, asphalt ADA parking and restroom. The entire project is expected to cost $6.9 million.
"Charlotte County is growing," said Steve Barone, launching his boat from a Placida ramp Friday morning. "Charlotte County needs the (new) ramp."
Barone and other boaters, however, shouldn't expect to see any new ramp in the near future.
Charlotte County doesn't anticipate the design to be completed until May 2022. The "Project Status" page on the county's website offers no timeline for when construction might begin.
Why so long for the design?
"The reason for the long schedules is the project will need to be permitted through several state and federal agencies," said Travis Purdue, the county's Facilities Management project manager overseeing the boat ramp expansion.
One of the agencies from which the county needs a permit is the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. An Army Corps permit can take anywhere from 18 to 36 months to acquire, Purdue said.
"We intend to accomplish this as fast as possible," he said.
The Placida boat ramp parking can fill up fast during the winter and tarpon fishing seasons. Charlotte County does provide an overflow parking area on Placida Road, west of the Placida Road-Boca Grande Causeway intersection.
Like with its beaches, Charlotte County charges a 75 cents an hour parking fee at its boat ramps. The county no longer accepts cash. Boaters can download a smartphone app to pay their parking, but they are encouraged to purchase semi- or annual parking passes at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Also, if all those parking spots at the Placida ramp are all taken, boaters do have the option of using the Eldred's Marina private boat ramp, located on Boca Grande Causeway adjacent to the county's facility. The marina charges $8 a day for parking and launching a boat from its ramp.
More options
Charlotte County's Ainger Creek, El Jobean and Port Charlotte Beach Park public ramps are also well-used by boaters. Charlotte County's newest park offering boat ramps is at the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park on Lemon Bay, at 1000 S. McCall Road (State Road 776), Englewood, just south of the Sarasota County line.
Sarasota County has a public boat ramp on Lemon Bay at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Another Sarasota County ramp on Lemon Bay is at the foot of the Manasota Beach Road bridge. Sarasota County does not charge parking fees.
