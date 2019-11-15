The cooler temperatures might be a welcomed relief for people, but for manatees it’s time to be on the move.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants people throughout the region to be aware that the more than 7,000 manatees swimming in Florida waters are starting to migrate to their warm natural springs, power plant discharges and other winter havens.
The state also designates November as its Manatee Awareness Month.
“When water temps reach 68 degrees, a few animals will begin moving to warm-water sites,” FWC spokesperson Carli Segalson said. “Like people, not all manatees find this temperature too cold and will wait for cooler temperatures or a cold front before they move to warm-water sites.
“As the water temperature continues to drop, we will see increasing numbers of manatees showing up at warm-water sites,” Segalson said.
Unlike seals and other sea mammals, manatees aren’t well insulated against cold drops. Colder waters can be deadly to them. Since the beginning of this year, the FWC documented 431 dead manatees. Of those deaths, 44 resulted from cold stress at the beginning of this year.
Researchers describe cold stress as a “complex disease process affecting a manatee’s metabolic, nutritional, and immunologic functions. External symptoms may include emaciation, skin lesions or abscesses, lethargy, and lack of feeding. Calves and sub-adult manatees are particularly susceptible to the debilitating symptoms of chronic cold stress.
Birds migrating too
Manatees aren’t the only animals moving with the season right now. Florida’s true “snowbirds” are arriving in the area from northern climates.
“Migration is in full swing,” reported Bobbi Rodgers, resource manager for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center at Englewood’s Cedar Point Environmental Park.
“I saw hundreds of white pelicans fly over when I was in Sarasota a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “I have heard other reports of white pelicans in the area. Cat birds are back and kingfishers are back.”
To learn more about manatees and the migratory habits of other species this time of year, visit myfwc.com.
To report an injured, distressed or dead manatee, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
