COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
With COVID-19 changing band programs, music directors are scrambling to ensure students are safely distanced and no longer sharing instruments.
The Charlotte County School District purchased instrument test kits for beginners and overlapping instrument face masks. After those purchases, some music leaders found little left in their budget for the band programs.
That's when L.A. Ainger Middle School band teacher Tim Ostrow reached out to his friends at F.A.M.E., which stands for the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education. The nonprofit group raises money to help buy instruments and other equipment for many local schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The members of the group were happy to help.
"We saw Tim had a real need and concern this year about parents who can't afford instruments for their children who would like to play," said Linda Stevens, FAME board member. "We filled that need and helped all band programs countywide that Tim said needed help."
FAME spent about $12,000 and purchased flute wind shields, bell covers, music stands and drum set racks.
In his 14th year of teaching, Ostrow is asking for help purchasing items for some of his 167 students.
"My students will also likely need more help with accessories as many of their parents are in financial crisis," Ostrow wrote in a Facebook plea for donations for sandwich bags, shop rags, a drumstick display, acrylic collector drumstick rack and more through Amazon. "If a student wants to play an instrument, I intend to help make it work and appreciate any help!"
ADOPTING TEACHERS
Recognizing this is a tough year for all local teachers, a new Adopt a Charlotte County Teacher Facebook page was launched recently. Many teachers are asking for donations found on Amazon and delivered directly to the school. However, not everyone who donates likes to do it online.
Teachers launched a donation drive at several local schools. Notebooks, pens, erasers, pencils, expo dry eraser markers, paints (elementary) hand sanitizer, masks and other items can be dropped of next week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following schools. Elementary schools: East, Meadow Park, Peace River, Vineland, Myakka, Neil Armstrong, Liberty, Deep Creek and Kingsway. Middle schools: LA Ainger, Punta Gorda and Murdock. High schools: Lemon Bay, The Academy, Charlotte and Port Charlotte.
MASKED GRANDMAS
Last week staff at Vineland Elementary School received a new batch of masks from the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, the Rotonda Mask Makers, and the Englewood Sunshine Quilt Guild. They are all different sizes for every Vineland student.
FREE MASKS
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Masks are at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. These are not N95 masks, but are cloth face coverings. For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
PIZZA FOR THOSE IN NEED
Uncle Nick’s Pizza in Port Charlotte believes in “people first.” The pizzeria, 2592 Tamiami Trail, is continuing to offer free food to those in need. No questions asked. Send a private Facebook message to Uncle Nick’s Pizza and ask for a pizza code. An administrator will respond and give a coupon code for a free large one topping pizza by visiting www.unclenickspizza.com
Anyone with positive news tips can email Elaine Allen-Emrich at elaine.allen@yoursun.com
