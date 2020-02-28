Bishop Pedro Suarez

ENGLEWOOD — On Sunday, March 1, Faith Lutheran Church will celebrate its 45th anniversary with a visit from Bishop Pedro Suarez of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Faith Lutheran began with a baptized membership of just 58 people, and has grown to a current membership of 193.

In June of 1973, Pastor Carl Kaltreider became the Synod’s community developer assigned to the Rotonda West area. By March of 1975, a charter was granted to Faith Lutheran Church, and Pastor Kaltreider was installed as their first minister. The Service of Formal Organization was held in the Rotonda Inn.

By the time Pastor Kaltreider retired in 1992, the church had added ground, and soon would add modular classrooms and several community outreach programs. Over the years Faith has had four full-time pastors, including the current pastor, Dr. Brian Armen, and several interim pastors.

Faith participates in a variety of community events, such as Pioneer Days and the Rotonda West Christmas Parade. The church also helps support two food pantries, Kids Needs, Meals on Wheels and other area outreach groups. In 2015, they began a Stephen Ministry program to help care for the congregation and community. But the thing the congregation is most proud of is the welcoming, family atmosphere in their church.

Everyone is welcome to join Faith Lutheran in celebrating their anniversary with a worship service on Sunday, March 1 at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is at 551 Rotonda Blvd. West.

