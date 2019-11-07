The spring baseball season is still a long way away, but don’t tell the Lemon Bay Manta Rays. The program hosted its own version of the fall world series with a trio of special orange and blue games recently. Newly appointed manager Mel Brnovich hosted a special draft in which players from all grade levels were drafted to form two teams.

SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN

