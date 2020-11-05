ENGLEWOOD — In any normal year, the Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education would be deep into planning their two-day Music City fundraiser to buy musical instruments for local school band students.
But the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked part of F.A.M.E.’s annual festival, and the fundraising that comes with it.
But while the two-day F.A.M.E. Music City fundraiser at Pioneer Park was canceled, it’s been replaced with a socially distanced concert at a smaller venue on Nov. 15.
“We will be going back to our roots — where it all started,” wrote Jim Pivovar to F.A.M.E. supporters. “We will be holding a one-day fundraiser at Englewood’s on Dearborn.”
Fifteen years ago, Pivovar and fellow F.A.M.E. members held the festival at the restaurant featuring country, jazz and rock and roll. All the local musicians — solo performers, duets and full-out bands — donated their time and talents, and encouraged their regular followers to show up and support the effort.
They did.
FAME’s first fundraiser raised $5,400 in donations for the L.A. Ainger Middle School music program.
Soon the FAME festival outgrew the location and was moved to nearby Pioneer Park, spanning two days with fun, food, music and community support. The group raised tens of thousands of dollars each year to buy the instruments and musical equipment on the “wish lists” provided by local school band teachers. The total amount over the years is $274,000.
With COVID-19, F.A.M.E. still wanted to have an event because the need for instruments is still there. In fact, the virus has created a need for additional equipment.
“Due to the pandemic, F.A.M.E. was asked to purchase wind instrument bell covers so that the schools could safely continue the music program,” Pivovar explained. “We purchased $7,393.05 of various bell covers for every middle and high school in Charlotte County.”
This year’s fundraising show is planned 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. at Englewood’s on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
“The bands playing that day will again be donating their time like they have in the past,” Pivovar wrote. “We will be doing 50/50’s, a live auction on a few items, special drinks and who know what else.”
Donations will be accepted and appreciated, especially by the students and their teachers.
“When I came to L.A. Ainger Middle School 13 years ago, we didn’t have instruments,” said Tim Ostrow, L.A. Ainger Middle School band director.
“We didn’t have a baritone saxophone, because no one could afford it. F.A.M.E. came to me and asked what did I need. I told them the band needed everything. It’s because of them we have a baritone sax. We were able to get it used for $6,000.”
F.A.M.E. helped cut out red tape the district must follow when purchasing instruments for some of the 180 L.A. Ainger Middle School band students, Ostrow said.
“When we buy clarinets, flutes and trumpets, through the school district, we have to go through a bidding process,” Ostrow said. “F.A.M.E. doesn’t give us a financial donation. They buy instruments for the students. If it weren’t for F.A.M.E., we would not have tubas, saxophones and other expensive instruments. Some instruments like the tuba cannot be rented.”
Pivovar pointed to the recent purchase of music stands for $4,343 and two drum set racks for $2,377, as an example of their continuing support for local music programs.
“Now we are asking for the public to please come out and support our one-day event so we can keep music in our schools,” he said. “Remember, where words fail, music speaks.”
