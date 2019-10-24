ENGLEWOOD — Jim Pivovar is tuned-up and just about ready for FAME’s annual two-day Music City music festival on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street.
This year’s fundraising festival is set for Nov. 8-9, once again at Pioneer Park.
Since 2006, Pivovar, who celebrated his 62nd birthday recently, has helped organize FAME’s annual musical extravaganzas that have raised more than $260,000 since its inception. FAME buys musical instruments for school bands — L.A. Ainger and Heron Creek Middle, Lemon Bay High, Vineland and Englewood Elementary schools — as well as various daycare centers. This year, FAME will add providing instruments for a parochial school in Venice.
“It’s when I see the kids and their appreciation,” Pivovar said when asked what makes him volunteer every year.
He hopes this year will break the $300,000 ceiling for FAME, which stands for Friends for the Advancement of Music Education.
FAME coordinates with school music instructors who provide FAME with their “wish lists,” and there are always new lists. Buying instruments can be budget-busters not only for the schools, but for the parents of musically talented children. Instruments can be expensive, such as tubas, which are listed with price tags for several hundred to more than $2,500 on eBay.
This year’s Music City will include country, jazz and rock and roll performances. Local musicians aren’t reluctant to lend their talents and support the next generation of musical talent.
“They get upset if we don’t ask them,” Pivovar said of the bands.
Volunteers, however, don’t necessarily have to be musically talented to help out with FAME’s Music City. Help is needed to set up at Pioneer Plaza, which will start 3:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 7, and for the cleanup and breaking down the site afterwards, starting 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. To help out or donate, call Pivovar at 941-661-7917. To learn more about FAME, visit www.famesupportmusic.com
