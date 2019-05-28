ENGLEWOOD — Jacob Davis liked going to see sand sculptures with his father, Robert. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. Most of all, he loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle.
Last week, Davis was headed south on State Road 776 on his 2017 Honda Sport when a 2011 Lexus, driven by 71-year-old Robert Patinka of Port Charlotte, turned left in front of him. Davis swerved to miss the car, but struck the right rear of the Lexus. He was thrown from his motorcycle.
Patinka had been heading north and was attempting to turn left into 150 S. Indiana Ave., according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Patinka “failed to clear oncoming traffic,” the report states, as he made his turn. Patinka was not injured, but his passenger, 72-year-old Dorothy Patinka, had minor injuries, the report states.
Despite wearing a helmet, the 19-year-old suffered serious head injuries. He was flown to a trauma center where he died two days later.
According to his parents, the former Lemon Bay High School athlete and graduate helped save lives by being an organ donor.
His mother Sheri wrote on Jacob’s Facebook page, “It is with deep sadness that Jacob D. Davis has passed. He will go on living as an organ donor! We will NEVER forget you. We will love you forever!”
A celebration of life is set for June 8 at the Englewood Beach pavilion. The family will release additional details on Jacob’s Facebook page.
“Please always drive safe and hug your loved ones tomorrow is never promised,” his mother wrote.
Jacob’s friend Pablo Dough did an online fundraiser to raise $5,000 to help the family with medical expenses. In five days, the fundraiser exceeded the goal.
“Jacob leaving was a really big hit to all of us, it’s so shocking to think he’s gone,” Dough said. “He was one of those people who create an entire vibe. It is hard coming to terms with him being gone. He had so much going for him. He was such a positive person.”
Jacob’s friend Tris Kelly wrote that she and others are heartbroken. Some knew Jacob since they went to Myakka River Elementary School together. He was well-known in Englewood.
“Jacob, you touched the hearts and souls of so many people, you don’t even realize,” she wrote on his Facebook page. “We mainly knew each other in middle school because of my brother and you were ALWAYS making people laugh with your rebellion and funny stories on the bus. You were such a good guy all around and I don’t know if anyone could say a bad thing about you. The small town of Englewood came together to support you and your family at it’s darkest hours when you’re were struggling for your life and that shows just how many people were touched by you and your story. I was blessed to know you and I pray for your family in these hard days. You were taken too soon.”
Sky Boozan shared a funny story on Jacob’s Facebook page.
“I remember this night, we all went swimming and “snuck out” to go to the park down the street, and as soon as we got there, we got a call from grandma and had to come back home,” Boozan wrote, adding they got in trouble.
Jacob’s friends called him “kindhearted,” “funny” and the crazy one in the group.
“You were always the crazy one of the group, little blonde headed ball of energy,” Boozan wrote. “And even with everything crappy in life that happens, you never lost your glow. Just two weeks ago you were telling me how proud you were of us for growing into who we were, and as you should be because you were an amazing soul. I hate to hear your story ended because it was such a great one. I hope we all take a lesson from you and live life to the fullest, it was a pleasure to grow up with you, to see what a great guy you turned out to be. May your light live on through all of us, I know I’ll cherish the memories.”
Maddie Henderson wrote:
“I am sorry this world
could not keep you safe
may your journey home
be a soft and peaceful one.
- Rest In Peace”
Family members posts remind people to stop texting and driving and to look twice for motorcycles.
