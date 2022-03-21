ENGLEWOOD — Frank Joseph Henry had lights on his bike as headed back to his tent in Englewood East.
He never made it back to his camp.
Henry was hit and killed Thursday night.
It was a hit-and-run crash, and now authorities are looking for the other person involved.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on Regina Drive and the State Road 776 Access Road in Englewood East.
Henry's family is devastated. They believe, while it wasn't done intentionally, the driver may have been intoxicated.
Henry, 54, was a well-loved, newly homeless man in Englewood. Now his family is struggling to get his body released from the morgue to give him a proper cremation and memorial service at the beach.
"He (Henry) does garbage digs (for food and supplies) and he was on his way back to his tent, and a drunk driver they assume jumped the curb and swerved into him," said his niece Talea Saylor via Facebook messenger. "It was St Paddy's Day. By the damage my uncle suffered, the person speeding and caused the wreck. Then took off."
"He had lots of lights on his bike," she wrote.
Henry's nephew, Jojo Saylor, called him a "true country boy."
"He recycled scrapped metal for a living," Jojo said. "He is survived by a large, loving family who are devastated from this I still cannot believe this happened to Frankie."
He was called was a kind-hearted man who always made sure others were taken care of before himself, even if that meant he went going without.
"He was the funniest guy I've ever known," he said. "He would keep a smile on your face all day long. He had a one-of-a kind laugh and was full of love. He loved his family and was a workaholic...He was the best uncle you could ever ask for."
He also loved country music and loved to dance.
"I really don't understand how a human could just leave any person to die? I know someone knows something. I just wish the person would fill in my family's shoes in this tragic event and feel the pain we feel. It's not fair," he said.
Henry recently became homeless and was scrapping with his brother. Henry rode his bicycle everywhere.
Talea Saylor said the family doesn't have money to help with the basics for Henry's cremation expenses.
"My family can't afford his memorial — a lot of us in the family are homeless," she said. "I'm the closest one to him here in Englewood and we struggled together he was the sweetest most helpful man."
Henry's niece Kayla Henry created a gofundme page to raise $1,000 to help the family get Henry's remains. By Monday, $195 had been donated.
"We don’t want the state to keep his (Henry's) body and that alone is $500," Kayla wrote on the gofundme page. "It was so sudden and unexpected that I don’t know what else to do to help my grandma (Frank's mother) … she’s already so worried about finances and so heartbroken loosing her son so anything will help. Even prayers for our family and strength for my grandma and understanding for so many of us."
Henry is survived by three daughters, two sons, a stepdaughter, five grandchildren, his mother, two brothers, a sister, several nieces and nephews. He lived in Florida half his life. He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio.
"Frank never hurt no one and he loved fishing and hanging with his family who he loved deeply," Jojo Saylor said. "Whoever did this needs to come forward. We deeply miss him. We need closer. His mother is 72-years-old and is lost without Frank."
For more information on the gofundme page, www.bit.ly/3L12jOb
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-492-5850 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or dial *347 from a cellphone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.