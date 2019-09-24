Brad Pike, owner of Off the Wave in Englewood, held a fundraiser Saturday for Lauren Hanrahan, a teacher at Englewood Elementary School teacher who is losing her hearing due to a rare disease called Nf2. With the help of local businesses, artists, teachers and the Englewood Elks Lodge, where the event was held, Pike raised more than $11,000 to help send Hanrahan for medical treatment for tumors growing in her ears and other areas of her body. For more information about Nf2 biosolutions, visit www.nf2biosolutions.org.
Fashion show raises thousands for Englewood teacher
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Community News Editor
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.