Brad Pike, owner of Off the Wave in Englewood, held a fundraiser Saturday for Lauren Hanrahan, a teacher at Englewood Elementary School teacher who is losing her hearing due to a rare disease called Nf2. With the help of local businesses, artists, teachers and the Englewood Elks Lodge, where the event was held, Pike raised more than $11,000 to help send Hanrahan for medical treatment for tumors growing in her ears and other areas of her body. For more information about Nf2 biosolutions, visit www.nf2biosolutions.org.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

