In Matthew’s Gospel, Christ tells the apostle Peter, “Thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church.”
Monsignor George Cummings picked up that mantle and helped to build the Catholic Church parishes throughout Florida, including St. Raphael’s in Englewood, San Pedro in North Port, and Epiphany Parish in Venice.
Cummings, 102, died Saturday morning at HPH Hospice in Brooksville after being hospitalized and suffering from declining health.
He had retired in 1991 and maintained a home in Citrus Springs where he served 15 years as the pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish prior to his retirement.
Two years ago, the Diocese of St. Petersburg celebrated Cummings’ 100th birthday, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of his ordination as a priest. When he was first ordained in 1943, the Diocese of St. Augustine encompassed the entire state of Florida. More than 100 friends and fellow clergy attended the party, the St. Pete diocese reported.
“Every day I wake up and I recommit myself to serving as a priest,” he said at his 100th birthday party.
Beginning in 1956, Cummings served at Epiphany Church in Venice for 20 years as the parish’s second pastor, moving on in 1976, a few years before the parish became a diocese.
“Within the Diocese of Venice, Msgr. Cummings was the founder of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice (1959), St. Raphael Parish in Englewood (1957) and San Pedro Parish in North Port (1965),” said Diocese of Venice Director of Communications Susan Laielle said.
Father Jerome Carosella, now the pastor of Our Lady of Mercy church on Boca Grande, met Cummings as a newly ordained priest sent to St. Martha’s parish in Sarasota. Carosella described Cummings as tall, very thin and athletic.
“He loved to hunt and fish,” Carosella recalled. He also said Cummings was a gentle and laid-back individual. “In addition, he was a dedicated pastor and very forward-sighted about the Catholic Church in Florida.”
Maybe because his father had been into real estate in Miami, Carosella said, Cummings identified properties that would become sites of future churches and facilities decades later.
Six months ago, Carosella and Cummings enjoyed a 20-minute phone call during which Cummings was extremely lucid and share his knowledge of “old Florida.”
His other ecclesiastical accomplishments included teaching at St. James Cathedral School in Orlando and founding the Archbishop Curley Catholic High School in Miami, Our Lady of Good Counsel Camp in Floral City, where he served as director for 37 years and as a youth ministry director for the Diocese of St. Petersburg.
“Rest in Peace Monsignor. You did a great job around Florida,” Vicky Rezola wrote on the Diocese of Venice Facebook page.
Patricia Goldbach wrote, “My first pastor in Florida! God bless you and give you rest!”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
