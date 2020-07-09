ENGLEWOOD — Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte and Englewood Community Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota have once again restricted elective surgeries, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospitals, which are all part of the HCA Healthcare West Florida hospital group, made the announcement as "a proactive measure to free up bed capacity as inpatient beds fill across the system," hospital spokesperson Alexandria Benjaman said in a statement released late Wedneday.
"The hospitals will restrict elective inpatient surgeries that require an overnight stay, effective Saturday, July 11," the release states.
The administrators of the two hospitals "are working with our surgeons now and value their clinical judgment in identifying the appropriate patients who will be contacted by their surgeon regarding the delay," the release states.
The hospitals "still have the capacity and resources to care for our community safely and compassionately, and our ERs remain open for anyone experiencing a medical emergency," it states.
Doctors Hospital suspended elective surgeries on Feb. 29, in anticipation of the first wave of COVID-19 patients. Gov. Ron DeSantis then halted all elective surgeries March 9, so more personal protective gear and other resources would be available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. DeSantis reversed the order and hospitals were able to resume elective surgeries May 4.
The move includes all hospitals HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, including facilities in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties. The change does not affect hospital-based outpatient surgeries or procedures, nor those performed at HCA Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Centers.
“The number of COVID cases in our hospitals are increasing daily, and we need to ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, making adjustments as necessary,” said Dr. Ravi Chari, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.
“Delaying surgical cases that can appropriately be postponed allows us to safely and quickly expand capacity,” explained Chari. “I want to emphasize that our ERs remain safe and open for anyone experiencing a medical emergency and we will continue to work with other healthcare providers and local and state government agencies to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”
On Monday, the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division delayed the same inpatient surgeries and procedures for its hospitals in Pinellas County including Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and St. Petersburg General Hospital.
