Fifteen teams participated in the fifth annual Fish’n for Heroes Wounded Warriors Inc. Chili Cook-off Dec. 1, at Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street.
Dave Orio of New Faull Inn Restaurant in Grove City won. He took home a plaque and a $400 first-place prize.
Placing second were Kevin and Sheri Sawyer of Snook’s Bayside Restaurant at Royal Palm Marina in Englewood. That team won a plaque and $300. Third place went to Yancey and Kris Horwath of Chili’s Up. They received a plaque and $200. Fourth place went to Captain Dave Whittington, who won a plaque and $100. Best of Show went to Jayson Franklin, who decorated his table with a rustic motif. He won a plaque and $100.
“It was like an old hobo thing you would see out West,” event organizer Jim O’Brien said.
In addition to the 15 teams paying $40 to enter, about 1,200-1,400 people paid $5 apiece to sample the 15 two-ounce portions of chili offered by the contestants.
The event raised more than $5,000 for Fish’n for Heroes Wounded Warriors Inc., of which charter boat captain O’Brien is founder and president. O’Brien uses the proceeds to take wounded veterans out in the Gulf of Mexico on his boat, Predator 2, for free deep-sea fishing trips. He said he has 18 wounded veterans signed up for future trips, which will occur as soon as red tide subsides, maybe in late December.
Englewood Fire Station No. 1, a cook-off contestant, brought its truck to the event. Surprised, O’Brien said he was relieved there was no emergency. Firefighters’ cook Bill Brooks organized that effort so children could get their pictures taken with the truck.
Guitarist Kenny Rose got the audience warmed up and Razz Taylor and the Mystic River Band followed with a four-hour set.
For more information about Fish’n for Heroes Wounded Warriors Inc., call 941-473-2150.
