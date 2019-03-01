Since 1960, First Baptist Church of North Port has been a pillar of the surrounding community and is continuing to find ways to reach locals with the gospel.
“It was actually the first church founded in North Port, back when it was still called North Port Charlotte,” said Pastor Jared Gritton.
“About 70 people were in attendance for the first service, which was incredible because that was probably half the population of the city.”
Now, the church sees nearly 300 worshippers regularly come through its doors for Sunday services.
The style is traditional but far from sleepy, with a full choir and orchestra, services are continually filled with joyful noise.
“Our services feature Bible messages, Christ-honoring music, and warm, friendly fellowship,” according to the church website, www.fbcnorthport.org.
Gritton added: “I came in July 2010 and I’ve been here ever since. I absolutely love it. There’s a lot of diversity in both age and culture. It’s a very welcoming place for families and people of all backgrounds.”
In fact, First Baptist just hosted one of its biggest annual events for the area — the Florida Gospel Crusade — bringing together not only multiple churches, but people from all walks of life, as well.
“The Florida Gospel Crusade is a nonprofit organization that spreads the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ by organizing tent meetings throughout Florida,” according to the Crusade’s Facebook page, floridagospelcrusade.
Held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, First Baptist partners with Tri-City Baptist Church in Port Charlotte and Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood for the weeklong event.
“We really got the ball rolling about two years ago and then held the first Gospel Crusade in 2018. We hold it at the fairgrounds because it’s a nice central location to all three of the churches,” said Gritton.
“It’s under a big tent just like the old days when Billy Graham would have his crusades in larger cities all around the country. We even put down saw dust paths to evoke a sense of nostalgia and so you can’t hear people’s footsteps as they’re moving around.”
And while each nightly service was mostly the same — so that people could come on the day most convenient for them — different groups were recognized on different days.
“On Sunday, it was educators, Monday was veterans, and Tuesday was first responders. We had a special guest, a former police officer from New York City, he was injured in the line of duty and survived, he was able to tell his story,” Gritton said.
“We just gather for singing and preaching the gospel. That’s what it’s all about: the gospel. We’re not trying to build our churches, we just want to get together and celebrate the word of the Lord.”
Outside of the annual Gospel Crusade, the church finds plenty more ways to open their arms and bring faith to the area, from a food pantry to thriving children’s programs.
In fact, First Baptist has always had strong roots in education. In the 1970s, according to Gritton, the church opened a Christian Day School, the first ever school in North Port.
And while the day school is no longer around, the church does offer Children’s Church and a children’s master class for them to learn the Bible and put it into practice.
“We want to serve the Lord, he gave us a commission and it is our desire to fulfill that commission. Our goal is to be a light for the community,” Gritton said.
