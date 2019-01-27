A large group of 107 Rotonda West Neighborhood Watch volunteers enjoyed their appreciation dinner recently at the local American Legion Post 113. While dining on a chicken dinner with all the fixings, including a huge selection of homemade deserts and chocolate cheesecake, the volunteers were thanked for their dedication in patrolling the streets of Rotonda West and acting as the eyes and ears of the Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office.
The annual elections were also held where the entire slate of current officers were re-elected. If you are a full-time or seasonal resident of Rotonda West who has two hours a month to volunteer as a patrol member, or would rather serve as a base station at home, please feel free to contact Neighborhood Watch President Jack Horner at 941-214-5358 at jhorner08@gmail.com.
