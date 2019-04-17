It was in 1955, I was 19 and a more than broke college senior. In addition my car had broken down – permanently.
I asked my dad if he would go around and help me find a good used car. His reply was, “Son, you don’t want a used car — they’re nothing but trouble. You want to by a new one.”
I said, “Dad, I can’t afford to eat, let alone buy a new car.” His comeback, “Son, I’ve found out that if you buy something, you’ll usually find a way to pay for it. I’ll loan you the down payment.”
I was still at the age where I believed my dad knew more than I did. So we go down to Winders, a Chevrolet dealership. It was November and the ‘56s had been out for a couple months.
“Do you have any ‘55s left?” dad inquired.
“Yeah, we got a couple way in the back lot. I’ll have George take you back.”
George took us back in the farthest part of the property. There in the far corner, behind a chain-link fence, were three ‘55 Chevys. One was black and I don’t recall the second, and the third was this beautiful India Ivory and Regal Turquoise two-door, hard-top convertible. It was stick shift and no radio but, that was the one. It was two grand. My first payment of $47.38 was due right after Christmas.
Dad was wrong! It was Christmas and I had no money to buy presents for my parents, let alone a car payment.
Things were not good at the Ault household at that precise moment. My parents were living in a one-room cottage (cottage is too grand a word to describe it.). Christmas morning, there were three or four presents for me that I unwrapped quickly. There was a little sack, too. There was an envelope in it. Guess! A check made out to Winders Chevrolet for $47.38. That still ranks as one of my best gifts ever.
Well, I did mange to make the other payments. In June, I graduated and got a job and not only could I make the monthly payments, I paid dad back for the down payment.
I loved that car. It had no posts between the front and rear windows and when you rolled them both down, it looked like a convertible.
In 1956 we were married. Brad arrived in 1959 and Misty in 1961. The ‘55 became a true family car when Sherrie spilled a gallon of milk on the passenger-side floor mat. By 1966, it was well-used — seat covers worn and rust over the rear fenders. One of my wrestlers bought it for $300. I never saw it again.
Move sharply ahead to 2000. We are on our way to our annual spring visit to Ohio. Our son picked us up and we headed for our Ohio trailer. We’re in mostly a rural area with a business or two scattered along the way. I’m in the front passenger sear, Sherrie, behind me in the rear. Suddenly she cries, “Look!” Out of the wee corner of my eye I caught a flash of turquoise and a blur of white. “Turn around,” I shouted.
Yes, it was a ‘55, but it was not the sleek hard-top convertible that I once was in love with. It was a plain-Jane, four-door, 210 family sedan. The white was India Ivory but some of the Regal Tourquis had been replaced by Peasant Green. But the body was in good shape, the little 6-cylinder engine ran well enough and the tires survived a good kick by me. We (I) bought it.
I knew a mechanic up there who graduated from high school the same year I did and I knew he had worked on ‘55s before. I left it with him in May and flew up in August to drive it down. In the meantime my friend had put on four new tires, greased the wheel bearings, replaced the hoses and belts and got it into running order. Or so I supposed.
Regardless, I took off from my daughter’s 10 acres and a pond and never looked back. The windows were down, the air vents open and 10 hours later I pulled into my brother’s driveway on Beverly Hills Drive, Marietta, Georgia.
I drove my brother out to eat, stayed the night and took off early next morning. Then the fun began.
The left-rear wheel bearing went out near Macon. It was a Sunday and I was in the boonies. Not a garage in sight. It was then I made the decision to drive on — either all the way to Englewood or when the car stopped.
So it was 40 mph with a screaming wheel for 400 miles.
Eighty-thousand pound semis all but ran over me, blasting their air horns. I gave a couple of them the Hawaiian Salute. The noise was so bad that, while the car had no radio, I carried a little transistor. I turned it up as loud as I could and put it as close to my left ear as possible and closed my eyes.
It was well after dark before I arrived in Englewood. That was the only time I have seen Sherrie genuinely concerned over me. She was actually standing in the driveway and had been for some time. I could have played it up, but I was smart enough not too.
Several thousand dollars later I had a beautiful ‘55 Chevy. I had it for 19 years. The most fun was driving down to Lickity Split for ice cream. We had our fun in it. Some guy wanted to buy it and Sherrie was eager for the garage.
That Chevy’s gone, but she will always have a part of my heart.
