The Lemon Bay Conservancy held its annual “Toast to the Coast” fundraiser Sunday in the clubhouse of the Lemon Bay Golf Club.
The Conservancy continues with its effort to transform 80-acre defunct Wildflower golf course into a natural Wildflower Preserve at 3120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd. The funds raised at the event help with their efforts and other projects, including ongoing research of juvenile tarpon at Wildflower.
For more information about the Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org, call 941-830-8922 or email info@lemonbayconservancy.org.
