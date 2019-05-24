The Class of 2019 spent one final morning at Lemon Bay High School on Thursday before Friday night's commencement ceremonies. They ate breakfast together, which was served by the school's administration, and students read letters that they had written to their future selves when they first started at Lemon Bay as freshmen. Following breakfast the students went through graduation rehearsal.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.